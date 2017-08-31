Former PennDOT Examiner Indicted For Bribery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A federal indictment charges a former PennDot driver’s license examiner in Philadelphia, and another man, with helping more than 30 people get driver’s licenses, without first taking the required tests. They face charges that include bribery and conspiracy.
The 29 page charging document alleges that Henry Gibbs, who worked at the PennDot Driver and License Center on Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, took cash payments from foreign nationals and others. Prosecutors allege he then entered info into the PennDot computer system indicating that they had passed the knowledge or driving tests, without taking them.
The indictment charges he accepted falsified documents, including utility bills, cell phone bills and insurance info from another defendant, Bakary Camara, who acted as a middleman between clients and Gibbs.
The document revealed only the initials of people known to the grand jury, making transactions between $1,500 and $3,000, totaling more than $10,000 in a one-year period, plus another $5,000 that Camara allegedly gave Gibbs, for his personal use.
Gibbs was released on bond, while Camara awaits a detention hearing before a Federal Magistrate.