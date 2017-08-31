Eagles RB Battle Highlights Final Preseason Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You won’t see Carson Wentz, Fletcher Cox or any of the other big names tonight, but the Eagles will wrap up the preseason with a road game against the New York Jets.
The starters will sit this game out, as players on the back end of the roster battle to make the final 53-man roster.
One of the biggest battles to watch is at running back, between two rookies in Corey Clement and Donnel Pumphrey. Clement, a Glassboro native, was signed as an undrafted free-agent while Pumphrey was a fourth-round selection.
The Eagles are 2-1 in the preseason. They opened with a loss at Green Bay, but then beat Buffalo and Miami at the Linc. The Jets are 1-2 in exhibition action.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with 94WIP’s Ray Didinger about what to look for in this preseason finale.