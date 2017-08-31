Report: Eagles Hire An Offensive Assistant Coach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have hired Indiana State coach and former Georgia State coach Trent Miles as an offensive assistant, according to a report from the Tribune Star.
Miles, 54, will reportedly work with the quarterbacks.
Miles has been coaching in college football since 1987. He did spend the 2000 season with the Green Bay Packers as a wide receivers/quality control coach.
The Eagles curiously already employee a bunch of quarterback savvy people starting with head coach Doug Pederson, then offensive coordinator Frank Reich, and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.