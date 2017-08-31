Chester Police Officer Charged With Using Position To Sexually Assault Women

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester police officer is accused of using his position of authority to intimidate women into sexual acts.

An investigation was requested by Chester Police Commissioner Otis Blair after an allegation that 47-year-old officer Albert Ross had inappropriate, non-consensual sexual contact while on duty with a 46-year old female during a call for service at her residence in May.

The victim told detectives Ross placed his flashlight down her tank top, between her breasts, and stated, “Let me see,” referring to her breasts.

In a separate incident, investigators say Ross placed his fingers down the pants of a 46-year-old woman while on an elevator at Chester Police Department. He allegedly pulled the victim into the elevator, began kissing her, pulled down the victim’s tank top and placed his mouth on her breast while he touched her other breast.

During the investigation, it was also discovered Ross has been employed at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility as a corrections officer and was dismissed from the facility for sexual harassment and improper conservation with a subordinate. He was also previously employed by the Chester Housing Authority Police Department where a female resident filed a complaint against him, alleging that he kissed her without consent.

Ross has since surrendered to detectives and was charged with two counts of official oppression, harassment and indecent assault without the consent of others.

“Officer Ross used his position of authority to coerce and intimidate these women into acts for his own sexual gratification,” said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan. “His behavior is extremely offensive. As a police officer, he took an oath to serve and protect the residents of Chester, and for that reason we hold him to a higher standard of conduct.”

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 13.

Anyone with information or believes they may have been victimized is urged to contact CID Det. Robert Lythgoe at 610-891-4243.