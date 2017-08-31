Checking In With Interim DA Kelley Hodge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been more than a month since Philadelphia new Interim District Attorney was sworn in finish out the term remaining after former DA Seth Williams resigned.

KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg sat down with Kelley Hodge for an interview.

“How’s morale? I believe that morale is good,” said Interim DA Hodge.

Hodge was familiar with the prosecutors and staff in the Philadelphia office; she worked there for eight years.

But this time- she’s in charge; and says her first priority was reestablishing relationships with leadership.

“To really learn the lay of the land and what issues were most pressing that I could tackle most quickly,” she said.

Her main focus for long term impact relates to the opioid epidemic.

“I really would like to invite in and partner with the health and human services wing,” said Hodge.

As for procedural changes, Hodge says she will not alter review processes for police-involved shootings or for juvenile lifer cases.

“We’re going to abide by court, we are going to abide by the law,” she said.

