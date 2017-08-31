NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Former Police Officer Subject Of Law Enforcement Response At Church

By Jim Melwert
Filed Under: Charles Murray, Lower Providence Police Department

WEST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — A former police officer from Lower Providence, Montgomery County was himself the subject of a huge law enforcement response at a West Norriton church on Wednesday.

Charles Murray, 37, was fired from Lower Providence Police in June for what’s described as “non-criminal disciplinary” matter.

Early Tuesday morning, he is accused of breaking into his old police vehicle in the parking lot of the Lower Providence Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint, the windshield of the car was smashed, and an M-16 patrol rifle, along with two magazines each containing 30-rounds of ammunition, had been stolen from the car.

On Wednesday, according to the criminal complaint, Murray parked his car outside Saint Teresa of Avila in West Norriton, with a dryer hose running from the tailpipe to the window.

The priest talked him out of the car and into the church. Police were called, and as it was unclear if he was armed with the M-16, SWAT was called.

Around 10 a.m., Murray surrendered without incident. Investigators say he did not have gun in the church.

According to the complaint, he told investigators he dumped the ammunition and the gun under the Collegeville Bridge.

He’s facing theft and other charges, we expect to learn more later today.

