Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

Bruce Springsteen Extending Run On Broadway After Tickets Quickly Sell Out

Filed Under: Bruce Springsteen

NEW YORK (CBS) — Bruce Springsteen is extending his run on Broadway, after fans run into ticket trouble.

Tickets for Springsteen’s show quickly sold out after they went on sale Thursday morning.

Police: Elderly Man Dies After Large Tree Falls On Him

Springsteen was originally scheduled to perform some of his songs and read excerpts from his book for eight weeks, beginning in October.

Because of the intense demand, the show has been extended to February.

Pennsylvania State Police Warn About Possible Return Of ‘Creepy Clown’ Sightings

Tickets for the added shows go on sale next Thursday, but you have to register in advance for a chance to buy them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch