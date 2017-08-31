Bruce Springsteen Extending Run On Broadway After Tickets Quickly Sell Out

NEW YORK (CBS) — Bruce Springsteen is extending his run on Broadway, after fans run into ticket trouble.
Tickets for Springsteen’s show quickly sold out after they went on sale Thursday morning.
Police: Elderly Man Dies After Large Tree Falls On Him
Springsteen was originally scheduled to perform some of his songs and read excerpts from his book for eight weeks, beginning in October.
Because of the intense demand, the show has been extended to February.
Pennsylvania State Police Warn About Possible Return Of ‘Creepy Clown’ Sightings
Tickets for the added shows go on sale next Thursday, but you have to register in advance for a chance to buy them.