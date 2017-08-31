NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A tragic terrorist attack focused world attention on Barcelona. But KYW’s Jay Lloyd reminds us that it is still one of the most vibrant of European getaway destinations.

From Manhattan to the Sinai resorts, terrorist attacks have given pause to getaway seekers. But the attractions of London, Paris, New York and others have been too great to stall. Barcelona is no different. It is truly a cultural and artistic global destination that has magnetic qualities for both visitors and ex-patriots like American artist John Leonard.

street music Barcelona Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

“The energy of the city, the openness, the willingness to try new things,” said Leonard.

guadi roof Barcelona Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

All are illustrated in this Mediterranean City by the eye filling architecture of Antoni Gaudi from the heights of Parc Guell to the dynamic spires of the Sagrada Familia.

boqueria Barcelona Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

Modern and ancient neighborhoods are linked by ultra modern transportation, Barcelona even has a language, Catalan.

sitges beach Barcelona Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

Restaurants reflect cuisine of both Spain and the region of Catalonia. The nearby beach towns are the cherry on this destination Sundae.

