Schefter: Getting ‘Sense’ Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension May Be Reduced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ezekiel Elliott’s six game suspension may be reduced. At least, that’s the sense ESPN’s Adam Schefter is getting.
“The sense that I get from what’s being said there, there’s a chance there could be some time knocked off,” Schefter told ESPN’s Mike & Mike Show. “We’ll see whether or not that’s true. I may be completely off base. The people I’m speaking to might be off base. It might not happen. I’m just telling you that’s the sense I’m getting and we’ll see if that’s right.”
The Cowboys’ star running back was suspended six games earlier this month for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, as he was allegedly involvement in a domestic violence incident with an ex-girlfriend.
Elliott’s appeal hearing, which is being held at an undisclosed location in New York, entered day 3 on Thursday.