Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

12 Eagles Over/Under Prop Bets

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vegas usually gives you a good idea of what is going to happen.

Carson Wentz is set to throw for around 4,100 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions if you ask Bovada LV. That’s a pretty solid season.

Here are 12 over/unders for the Eagles in 2017:

 

Carson Wentz – Total Passing yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               4100

 

Carson Wentz – Total TD Passes in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               20.5

 

Carson Wentz – Total Interceptions in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               13

 

LeGarrette Blount – Total Rushing Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               700

 

LeGarrette Blount – Total Rushing & Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               7

 

Alshon Jeffery – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               1100

 

Alshon Jeffery – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               7

 

Torrey Smith – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               800

 

Torrey Smith – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               4.5

 

Zach Ertz – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               800

 

Zach Ertz – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               4.5

 

Fletcher Cox – Total Sacks in the 2017 Regular Season

Over/Under                               7

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch