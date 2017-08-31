12 Eagles Over/Under Prop Bets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vegas usually gives you a good idea of what is going to happen.
Carson Wentz is set to throw for around 4,100 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions if you ask Bovada LV. That’s a pretty solid season.
Here are 12 over/unders for the Eagles in 2017:
Carson Wentz – Total Passing yards in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 4100
Carson Wentz – Total TD Passes in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 20.5
Carson Wentz – Total Interceptions in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 13
LeGarrette Blount – Total Rushing Yards in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 700
LeGarrette Blount – Total Rushing & Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 7
Alshon Jeffery – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 1100
Alshon Jeffery – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 7
Torrey Smith – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 800
Torrey Smith – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 4.5
Zach Ertz – Total Receiving Yards in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 800
Zach Ertz – Total Receiving TD’s in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 4.5
Fletcher Cox – Total Sacks in the 2017 Regular Season
Over/Under 7