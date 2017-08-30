Trump Backer, US Rep Barletta Eyes Senate Seat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At a time when other Republicans are not as supportive of President Trump, U.S. Rep Lou Barletta embraces the President and has been a Trump supporter all along. Barletta officially announced his candidacy for Senate yesterday and spoke with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT. If Barletta gets the Republican nomination, there’s no question about it, he would absolutely welcome the President to Pennsylvania to campaign with him.

“I was one of the first members of Congress to endorse Donald Trump because I saw how broken Washington was, and I didn’t want a politician anymore. I didn’t want somebody that was just going to tell you what you wanted to hear, but not get it done. I co-chaired his campaign here in Pennsylvania, was very influential in helping him win the state of Pennsylvania, which helped put him in the White House.”

As far as being a possible challenger to Democrat Senator Bob Casey, Barletta says he thinks Casey’s 12 years in office is enough.

“When talking to people what they mostly say to me is, I can’t tell you anything he’s (Casey) done in 12 years. If that’s what you get after 12 years I think that’s enough, especially if your goal is to just obstruct what the American people voted for, and I don’t think that’s going to work here in Pennsylvania. They want their American jobs protected, they want their borders secured, they want national security, they want to make America great again.”