Still No Contract For Teachers At High Schools Run By Philly Archdiocese

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the start of classes in Archdiocesan High Schools now a week away, there is still no contract for teachers, despite a summer of negotiations.
Rita Schwartz, president of the Association of Catholic Teachers Local 1776, says representatives for the archdiocese wanted to open up the entire contract this time and that’s what’s holding up a settlement.
However, Schwartz says don’t read anything into the lack of a final offer at this late date.
“The fact that we are continuing to talk is a good sign,” he said. “It makes me hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement.”
The teachers’ contract expires August 31 and Schwartz says it’s possible talks will continue into the Labor Day Weekend.
The teachers are set to gather next Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at a Penn’s Landing location for a general membership meeting.
Schwartz says she’s hoping to have something in hand by then for the teachers to vote on.