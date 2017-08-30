Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

Soul Celebrate Another AFL Championship With Fans At City Hall

By Mike Dougherty
(credit: Mike Dougherty)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s back-to-back for the Philadelphia Soul. The Arena Bowl Champions returned to the Courtyard at City Hall to celebrate their second title is as many years with their loyal fans.

“World Champion Philadelphia Soul!”

A modest crowd erupted when the Soul took the stage.

“The Flyers and the Sixers and the Eagles — they can learn from this,” said majority owner Ron Jaworski. “This is the third championship. Great atmosphere down here today.”

Jaworski is proud of the players and says they are just as good off the field as they are on it.

“They lay so much on the line every single week,” he said, “and to see them enjoy a world championship in this great city, my hat goes off to these guys.”

Defensive end and South Jersey native Sean Daniels made perhaps the biggest play of the game with a late sack for a safety. He says the Soul’s defense  is a physical force.

“Back in the day, the Flyers were called the Broad Street Bullies, and I believe that the Soul, we personify that mentality,” Daniels said. “We go out and we beat people up. That’s why everybody loves us, man.”

Daniels says they will enjoy this for a while then get back to working toward a three-peat.

