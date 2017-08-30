Report: Eagles ‘Very Much’ In Mix For Joe Haden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are one of six teams “very much in the mix” for Joe Haden, according to Jason LaCanfora.
The Browns released the 28-year-old Haden on Wednesday, in large part in due to his hefty contract. The Browns tried to trade Haden and were reportedly seeking a fourth-round pick.
Haden had three years and $32.6 million left on his contract and respective cap hits of $14.4, $14.4, and $10.5 million. The Browns are paying $4 million of 2017 salary.
Adam Schefter reports the Steelers are the favorites to land Haden.
Haden, a Fort Washington, Maryland native, has played just 18 games over the past two seasons, dealing with injuries. He had surgery on two groin muscles this offseason. Haden has 19 career interceptions in seven NFL seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014.
The Eagles acquired 23-year-old cornerback Ronald Darby from the Bills for wide receiver Jordan Matthews earlier in the month. Philadelphia also drafted CB Sidney Jones in the second round and CB Rasul Douglas in the third round of this year’s draft.