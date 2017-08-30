Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

Princess Diana Graced The Cover Of People Magazine Wearing An Eagles Jacket

Filed Under: Princess Diana, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Princess Diana is remembered for many things, but did you know she sported Philadelphia Eagles gear on the cover of major magazine?

New Documentary Sheds Light On Princess Diana And Sons

On the cover of People Magazine from the June 1994 issue, Diana is shown in the now nostalgic Kelly green Eagles jacket.

She discovered the Eagles at the funeral for Princess Grace in 1982, when she struck up a conversation with the team’s statistician. The Eagles later sent her a package full of Eagles gear.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch