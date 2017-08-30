Princess Diana Graced The Cover Of People Magazine Wearing An Eagles Jacket

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Princess Diana is remembered for many things, but did you know she sported Philadelphia Eagles gear on the cover of major magazine?
On the cover of People Magazine from the June 1994 issue, Diana is shown in the now nostalgic Kelly green Eagles jacket.
She discovered the Eagles at the funeral for Princess Grace in 1982, when she struck up a conversation with the team’s statistician. The Eagles later sent her a package full of Eagles gear.