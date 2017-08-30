Philly Chef Injured In Amtrak Derailment Stepping Up To Help Harvey Victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia restaurateur who is no stranger to disaster is asking fellow chefs to step up and help restaurant owners impacted by Harvey in Texas.

When Eli Kulp of High Street Hospitality was hurt in the derailment of Amtrak train 188, other chefs helped his family pull through.

“It made all the difference in the world,” Kulp said. “I’ll always look back at that and be very grateful for that.”

Now, he’s stepping up to help others in need and he’s asking for an army of support.

“Chefs or restaurants can do whatever they wish, whatever they can contribute,” Kulp said. “However, I suggested that each chef produces a specific dish.”

And he hopes they donate the proceeds from that dish. It’s early in the grass roots effort and they are working to find the places that need help most.

“I’ll have people in Houston that will be able to really pinpoint who and what we could do directly,” Kulp said.

To learn more, search the hashtag #chefs4Houston.