PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A captured 14-foot alligator has set a new record in Natchez, Mississippi.

The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon, MS, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

aliigator Massive 766 Pound Gator Sets Record In Mississippi

Credit: Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

Officials say the alligator, which measured about 14.75 inches in length and weighed roughly 766.5 pounds, is the longest gator taken by a permitted hunter in the state.

The record was certified on Aug. 28.

