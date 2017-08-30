Security Measures Underway For Made In America Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia police are preparing for another Made In America concert this weekend – now in its 6th year on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

As thousands descend on the parkway, Chief Inspector Frank Vanore says Homeland Security, state police and plenty of extra officers will be patrolling.

“We will be prepared and do everything we can to make us less of a target,” said Vanore.

He says the major issues they face each year is public drunkenness.

“And crowd control, ya know, because they move around different stages,” said Vanore.

And this year, they will allow empty bottles.

“We want to cut down on our fire rescue having to deal with people who are dehydrated, so if you have an empty bottle and you bring it – as long as it is not glass, you can bring that and use that to drink water,” said Vanore.

And with an unfavorable forecast ahead.

“Lightning, thunder, wind that would cause us to evacuate – we encourage people to follow instruction. Obviously, the concert is going to stop at that point,” said Vanore.