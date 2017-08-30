KYW Pop Up Studio Events Presented by Internet Essentials from Comcast

Presented by
Join the KYW Pop Up Studio Presented by Internet Essentials from Comcast during the months of September and October for a variety of community events taking place throughout the Delaware Valley. Have your photo taken at our photo booth to capture the memory of the event.
List of Events:
Saturday, September 9th 10am – 12pm // Doylestown Arts Festival, Main Street Doylestown, PA
Sunday, September 17th 12pm – 3:30pm // PCCY Block by Block Party at University of Sciences, Philadelphia, PA
Saturday, September 23rd 1pm – 3pm // Camden Children’s Garden “Faeries & Wizards Celebration,” 1 Riverside Drive in Camden, NJ
Saturday, September 30th 11am – 2pm // Unity in the Community Houston Relief and Uniform Drive, Philadelphia, PA
Friday, October 6th 8:30am – 10:30am // Technology Learning Collaborative (TLC) Conference with the People’s Emergency Center (PEC), Free Library of Philadelphia
Friday, October 6th 6pm-8pm // YWCA Tri-County “Family Night,” YWCA Facility, Pottstown, PA
Saturday, October 28th 5pm – 8pm // Upper Chichester Trunk or Treat Event, Furey Fields, Upper Chichester, PA
Monday, October 30th 3pm – 7pm // Beckett Life Center’s Boo Bash, North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA,
