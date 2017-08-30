Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm

Kevin Durant Explains The Hesi Pull-Up Jimbo

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When Kevin Durant tweeted this about Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz, the hesi pull-up jimbo was born.

Both Durant and Fultz are from the D.C. area and KD explained the move to Bill Simmons on his podcast.

“So you hesi with the left,” Durant explained. “When I seen Markelle Fultz do it, he hesi’d with left and he ain’t put it back down, he went straight into the shot. That’s tough. And the dude who taught him that taught me that. I know the hours of work he put in on that.”

In Part 1 of the podcast, Durant said Ben Simmons has a leg up on the other rookies.

