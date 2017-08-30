Elderly Couple Killed In Bensalem House Fire

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — An elderly couple was killed after a fire broke out overnight at a home in Bensalem.

Fire Crews were called to the home on Kings Lane around 12:30 a.m., and Bensalem Township Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Robert Sponheimer says first responders were met with an intense blaze.

“Fire crews and police attempted to enter the structure, again they were met with heavy flames and heavy fire so they had to originally make an exterior attack – fighting the fire from the outside,” said Sponheimer.

Despite the threat of the second floor collapsing, the fire was placed under control about an hour later. That’s when officials say a man and women in their 80s were found on the first floor inside the home.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld at this time, and investigators say they are now looking into the cause of the fire.