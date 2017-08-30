Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

Eagles Release CB Ron Brooks

Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have released CB Ron Brooks, highlighting a few roster moves the team announced on Wednesday.

Brooks, 28, was a fourth round pick out of LSU in 2012 of the Bills and spent 2016 with the Eagles. Brooks ruptured his right quadriceps tendon in Week 7, ending his season.

The Eagles will save $750,000 in cap space by releasing Brooks.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Browns cut 28-year-old former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden.

“I am all in. I am do whatever it takes to bring Joe Haden in,” 94WIP host and former Eagles fullback Jon Ritchie said on Wednesday. “Joe Haden has been a Pro Bowl corner. He was a second team all-pro cornerback at one point.

“I loved what Joe Haden did last year because he’s got double groin injuries and played through that.”

