‘We’re Just Banding Together’: Delco Native Who Lives Near Flood-Ravaged Houston

HOUSTON (CBS/AP) — Harvey’s floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the sun peeked through thinning clouds Wednesday in the first glimmer of hope in days for the besieged city. But the crisis was far from over, with the storm doubling back toward land and battering communities near the Texas-Louisiana line.

Local agencies from South Jersey and Philadelphia are down there helping those in need, including Philadelphia transplants who now call Texas home.

To those in its path, Harvey spells hell.

People are out of their homes with no return date confirmed.

“I’ve never seen or experienced anything like this in my whole entire life,” said Jaime Phillips.

Phillips is a Delaware County native who lives in Sienna Plantation, Texas, about 20 minutes from Houston. Her home is not flooded with water, but she can’t get there because of the high waters.

And if she tries to go back she’s stuck, the street is deserted.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s so devastating that you truly can’t imagine it, unless you see it,” Phillips said.

Phillips and her family are staying with friends. She sent CBS3 cell phone footage of the flood waters.

Despite the stress, and fear of the unknown she says the rescue efforts have been incredible to watch.

“We’re just banding together and uniting and helping,” she said.

Phillips expects to be out of her home for at least another five days. Authorities expect the number of deaths to rise as rescues continue.

On Wednesday night the National Hurricane Center downgraded Harvey to a tropical depression, but warns of continuing flooding in parts of Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

