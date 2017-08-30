David Akers To Be Inducted Into The Eagles Hall Of Fame

Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– David Akers will be inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.

Eagles Chairman/CEO Jeffrey Lurie made the announcement at tonight’s Taking Flight for Autism fundraiser at Lincoln Financial Field.

“David Akers embodies everything we look for in a player both on and off the field,” said Lurie. “He was talented, reliable, tough, and of course clutch. He played a major role in the success of this franchise during his time here, but he also loved this city and our fans and he made a tremendous impact in the community. We are proud to enshrine him alongside the greatest figures in Eagles history.”

Akers, who is the Eagles’ all-time leader in regular-season and postseason games played (19), spent 12 seasons (1999-2010) in Philadelphia, where he was part of nine playoff appearances, six division titles, and a trip to Super Bowl XXXIX.

Akers will be recognized on Oct. 23, when the team hosts the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football.

