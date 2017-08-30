Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

Curt Schilling Facing Social Media Criticism For Collecting Harvey Relief Donations

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey

BOSTON (AP/CBS) — Former Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling’s plan to collect supplies and cash to bring to Hurricane Harvey victims is drawing criticism on social media from people who say donations should only go to legitimate charities.

Schilling said on Twitter he will personally drive donations to Texas on Friday and put them “directly” into the hands of victims.

Related: J.J. Watt Starts Fundraiser To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

He set up a trailer in the parking lot of a Massachusetts supermarket to collect donations and asked people to give cash through PayPal.

In response to critics saying donors should only support verified charities, Schilling tweeted: “No need to donate if you don’t trust where the money is going.”

Related: Mike Trout Donates $27,000 To Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Bob Ottenhoff, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, says it’s best to “support organizations already on the ground and that have the expertise.”

 

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch