Police: 2 Men Found Dead In Pennsylvania Home

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two males have been found in a Pennsylvania home.
Officials in Lancaster County said police responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a West Hempfield Township home after a probation and parole officer found the bodies.
Township police chief Mark Pugliese said a probation and parole officer had found the bodies “in a level of decomposition” and had apparently been there for some time.
The names and ages of the deceased and the circumstances of their deaths weren’t immediately available.
