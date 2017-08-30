Police: 2 Men Found Dead In Pennsylvania Home

BREAKING: Former Villanova Coach Rollie Massimino Dies At Age 82

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two males have been found in a Pennsylvania home.

Officials in Lancaster County said police responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a West Hempfield Township home after a probation and parole officer found the bodies.

Township police chief Mark Pugliese said a probation and parole officer had found the bodies “in a level of decomposition” and had apparently been there for some time.

The names and ages of the deceased and the circumstances of their deaths weren’t immediately available.

