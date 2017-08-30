Chronic Leg Pain – Get Screened for P.A.D.

We all have our vices. We overindulge even though we know too much of a good thing can definitely be unhealthy, or just regularly indulge in activities we know will have negative health impacts. Until the consequences show up as symptoms, it’s easy to ignore our own risk factors for medical problems.

But it’s especially important to pay attention to risk factors for cardiovascular disease because it often presents with symptoms that can be dismissed as something less serious, if they present at all. In the case of peripheral artery disease, (PAD), the classic leg pain caused by narrowed arteries can be written off as muscle cramps or strain in the percentage of sufferers that actually experience it. Division Director of Interventional Cardiology Dr. Richard Kovach at Deborah Heart and Lung Center estimates between 12 and 20 percent of Americans age 65 and older suffer from PAD, but many are “silent” cases.

Dr. Kovach says shrugging off symptoms of any degree is a bad idea, as PAD significantly raises the risk for a stroke or heart attack, and because untreated it can even lead to gangrene and amputation. People with high risk factors for cardiovascular disease – smoking, obesity, diabetes, inactivity, and high cholesterol among others – should definitely keep PAD on their radar while making the lifestyle changes to prevent it or mitigate it. If surgical intervention is needed, Deborah offers an array of procedures and technologies to restore blood flow to the extremities.

Rasa Kaye talked with Dr. Kovach about the risk factors, symptoms and precision treatments for PAD at Deborah, and about Deborah’s upcoming PAD Fair and Screening Event on September 23, 2017 at its Burlington County location. Patients should register for a free screening and consultation at the event at DemandDeborah.org or call the PAD Screening Event Hotline at 609-621-2080.

Sponsored Content Provided by Deborah Heart & Lung Center