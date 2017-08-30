Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm

Chronic Leg Pain – Get Screened for P.A.D.

Filed Under: Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Dr. Richard Kovach, PAD peripheal artery deisease

We all have our vices. We overindulge even though we know too much of a good thing can definitely be unhealthy, or just regularly indulge in activities we know will have negative health impacts. Until the consequences show up as symptoms, it’s easy to ignore our own risk factors for medical problems.

jpeg 0128 Chronic Leg Pain Get Screened for P.A.D.

Promotional photos were taken at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Brownsmills, NJ on April 10, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Manguiob)

But it’s especially important to pay attention to risk factors for cardiovascular disease because it often presents with symptoms that can be dismissed as something less serious, if they present at all. In the case of peripheral artery disease, (PAD), the classic leg pain caused by narrowed arteries can be written off as muscle cramps or strain in the percentage of sufferers that actually experience it. Division Director of Interventional Cardiology Dr. Richard Kovach at Deborah Heart and Lung Center estimates between 12 and 20 percent of Americans age 65 and older suffer from PAD, but many are “silent” cases.

Dr. Kovach says shrugging off symptoms of any degree is a bad idea, as PAD significantly raises the risk for a stroke or heart attack, and because untreated it can even lead to gangrene and amputation. People with high risk factors for cardiovascular disease – smoking, obesity, diabetes, inactivity, and high cholesterol among others – should definitely keep PAD on their radar while making the lifestyle changes to prevent it or mitigate it. If surgical intervention is needed, Deborah offers an array of procedures and technologies to restore blood flow to the extremities.

Rasa Kaye talked with Dr. Kovach about the risk factors, symptoms and precision treatments for PAD at Deborah, and about Deborah’s upcoming PAD Fair and Screening Event on September 23, 2017 at its Burlington County location. Patients should register for a free screening and consultation at the event at DemandDeborah.org or call the PAD Screening Event Hotline at 609-621-2080.

Sponsored Content Provided by Deborah Heart & Lung Center

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch