Bensalem Takes Aim At Drug Manufacturers Over Opioid Crisis

By Jim Melwert
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Frustrated over the ongoing opioid crisis, a Bucks County community has announced that they’re planning to sue the pharmaceutical companies behind the pills.

Bensalem Mayor Joe DiGirolamo says the goal of the suit is to recoup money paid out by Bensalem to fight the heroin and opioid crisis.

“Tens of millions of dollars have been spent by this community because of these drugs and how bad it is,” the mayor said.

There is no figure attached to the lawsuit yet, as officials say numbers are still being tabulated, but director of Bensalem Police Fred Harran says the costs are high.

“$200 million approximately in law enforcement expenses over the last ten years,” Harran said.

It’s unclear at this point when and where the suit will be filed.

Back in June, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office announced they’re one of “more than 40 states” looking into possible unlawful marketing by opioid manufacturers. The AG’s office says they believe a multi-state effort would be much more effective.

