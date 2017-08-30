Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

An Evening of Conversation with Maury Povich & Connie Chung at Keswick Theatre

photo provided by Keswick Theatre

Join media power couple Maury Povich & Connie Chung for an evening full of enlightening conversation live at Glenside’s historic Keswick Theatre on Friday, October 20th. With over 100 years of journalistic experience between the pair, Maury Povich & Connie Chung know how to get to the bottom of any story, and how to tell it in a captivating way. Tickets are on sale now for a fascinating and informative night to remember with 2 of the most respected journalists of our time. Call 215-572-7650 or visit Keswicktheatre.com

