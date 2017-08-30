Wayward Alligator Found In Motel Pool Was Part Of Rap Video

BREAKING: Former Villanova Coach Rollie Massimino Dies At Age 82

Filed Under: Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have solved the mystery of how an alligator ended up in a swimming pool at a motel on the New Jersey shore.

They say the 3-foot-long (0.91-meter-long) alligator found Aug. 15 at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City was part of a rap video filmed there by two men. The alligator was found when police conducted a raid at the site.

Items found during the raid led to the arrest Tuesday of the two men on armed robbery charges. Authorities say they robbed homes in two nearby towns in the days before the alligator was found.

Animal control workers safely lifted the alligator from the pool, and it’s now at a zoo in Cape May County. Officials plan to move it to a reserve in Florida.

