3 Energy Planning Tips For Ensuring Long-Term Cost Protection

Posted by Tammy Garrison on Dec 24, 2015

How often have you opened your utility bill and been surprised by high energy costs? Despite your best efforts to conserve energy and reduce consumption, energy prices fluctuate based on factors out of your control, including supply and demand, extreme weather, and economic conditions.more

That’s why you shouldn’t be locked into a contract that leaves you vulnerable to price spikes. Consider long-term energy planning as a way to help you avoid costly power bills.

You should begin by developing a customized pricing strategy and energy plan tailored to your business’s needs. Follow these three tips for successful long-term energy planning:

1. Work With An Energy Advisor

In the competitive world of energy supply, you need a strategic partner. Your energy advisor is a 24-hour resource for your business.

A knowledgeable advocate provides unbiased guidance and advice to help you make decisions that reduce your energy costs and usage. You receive:

Help navigating energy trends

Recommendations on customized pricing

A side-by-side comparison of all competitor offers

Assistance understanding the fine print of your energy plan

Face-to-face communication

A cell phone number for 24/7 access to your advisor

You may have a lot of questions as you dive into long-term energy planning for the first time. An energy advisor has experience helping businesses like yours find the best-fit energy plan.

2. Conduct An Energy Assessment

Your next step after contacting an energy advisor should be to set up an energy assessment. Invite your advisor to come out to your facility and make recommendations on how to improve your energy savings.

For this type of guidance, you truly do need an expert. An energy advisor provides detailed documentation of your equipment, including energy loads, along with operational recommendations.

3. Protect Yourself Against Energy Price Spikes

If your provider is not paying attention to your budget concerns, you are exposed to the dangers of costly energy price spikes.

After a thorough assessment of your facility, your energy advisor examines your energy usage patterns and helps you find a way to flatten your annual energy loads. This aids you in maintaining a set budget.

Your energy advisor should also recommend thermostats programmed according to your energy usage patterns that incorporate proven best practices for energy conservation.

After six months, expect your advisor to follow up with you. They should review whether the thermostat has impacted your budget and make adjustments for further improvement.

Taking these three steps sooner rather than later helps you maximize your energy savings both now and in the future. The longer you wait, the more money you waste.

Remember, you must take a strategic approach, preferably one recommended by an expert, to cut energy costs. Picking one or two improvements to work on in your building is not as effective as developing a comprehensive energy plan.

Does your energy plan protect your business against rising energy costs?