Zeoli Show Log 08.29.17

Rich talks about the impact of Hurricane Harvey and the media’s reaction to how the Trump administration has handled it, the internet frenzy after Melania Trump wore heels on her way to Texas, and the “Maryland, My Maryland” song not being played at the University of Maryland’s school functions.
3:00 A professor at the University of Tampa has been fired for tweeting that Hurricane Harvey was karma for voting for Donald Trump.
3:18 Cenk Uygur of Young Turks tweeted that he was sorry for the human effect of Hurricane Harvey, but not sympathetic for the oil industry impacted by it.
3:50 Federal prisons are now required to provide female inmates a variety of feminine hygiene products for free.
4:03 Louisiana Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards praised President Trump’s administrations response to Hurricane Harvey.
4:07 Mother at a Houston shelter curses out a CNN reporter for interviewing people during their current situation.
4:13 Katy Tur interview Sen. Ted Cruz about the comparison of bills needed for Hurricane Sandy relief and Hurricane Harvey relief.
4:20 President Trump joined other leaders in Texas today to discuss the current efforts to help those effected by Hurricane Harvey.
4:25 Melania Trump wears heels on her way to the plane to visit Texas and many pundits react on twitter.
4:30 Rich talks with American author and historian, Craig Shirley about his new book “Citizen Newt”.
4:50 CBS News reports that “Military response to Hurricane Harvey could expand soon.”
5:20 Rich talks with Professor Mark Perry about the legality of price gauging during natural disasters.
5:35 The University of Maryland will no longer play “Maryland, My Maryland”at school events because of it’s ties to the Confederacy.