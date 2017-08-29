Years Of Effort Finally Pay Off For Philadelphia Airport Workers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After years of labor unrest at Philadelphia International Airport, airline subcontractors have recognized a workers’ union and agreed to begin negotiating with them. There was also a notable absence at Tuesday’s announcement.

City officials, American Airlines and members of Union 32BJ gathered at City Hall to applaud the major advance in getting an agreement for 1,400 baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, cabin cleaners and others who work for American’s contractors, Prospect and PrimeFlight.

“Today is a great day for airport workers at the Philadelphia International Airport, said Baggage handler and member of Union 32BJ Alfred Williams.

Williams says it’s taken five years of protests and strike threats to get the union recognized so it can begin negotiating what he expects will be higher wages and better benefits.

Union President Hector Figueroa says it was not an easy win.

“You have earned it,” he said. “Nobody has handed it to you. It took a lot of effort, a lot of sacrifice, a lot of courage on your part.”

Notably absent was anyone from Prospect or PrimeFlight, the companies that directly employ the workers and have resisted bargaining for five years.

Union and city officials credited American with bringing them to the table.

American vice-president Michael Minerva told members the airline would support the process.

“Thank you for the service you provide to our passengers,” Minerva said. “It’s an important part of their journey.”