Where Does Pennsylvania, New Jersey, And Delaware Rank In Worst Drivers Study?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Tri-State area is not home to the worst drivers in the United States.
According to SmartAsset’s second annual study on the states with the worst drivers, Pennsylvania came in 31st, New Jersey was 36th, and Delaware 41st.
SmartAsset determined the worst drivers by looking into fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven, arrests for driving under the influence per 1,000 drivers, percentage of insured drivers and Google Trends on driving tickets.
The top 10 states with the worst drivers are:
1. Florida
2. Mississippi
3. Louisiana
4. Tennessee
5. Oklahoma
6. Texas
7. Nevada
8. California
9. Alabama
10. Georgia
The study also found that most of the bad drivers are in the South and that New England has the best drivers.
Click here for the full results.