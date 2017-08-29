Westgate Lists 76ers’ Win Total At 42.5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2017-18 win total is set at 42.5, per Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas.
In the East only five teams — the Cavaliers, Celtics, Raptors, Heat, and Wizards — have higher win totals than the Sixers. The Hornets’ win total is also 42.5.
The Sixers finished last season 28-54, and 18-win improvement from the 2015-16 season.
During the offseason, the Sixers acquired veteran shooting guard J.J. Redick and forward Amir Johnson, plus they moved up in the draft to acquire Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick. They also expect to have a healthy Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid for, at least, the majority of the season. Simmons (0) and Embiid (31) combined to play just 31 games last year.
And don’t forget about ascending role players like Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Nik Stauskas, and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot to go along with Redick, Johnson, Fultz, Embiid, and Simmons. Oh and Jahlil Okafor!
All of this talent will be coached by one of the NBA’s most respected coaches in Brett Brown, who some are still skeptical of because of his win-loss record.
The Sixers have openly talked about making the playoffs this season, a seemingly very realistic goal.