Tuesday Night’s Phillies-Braves Game Rained Out

Filed Under: atlanta braves, Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night has been rained out.

The Phillies announced the postponement hours before the scheduled start, with rain forecast all night.

The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The first game will start at 12:05 p.m. EDT and all gates will open at 11:05 a.m.

The Phillies, winners of two straight, have the worst record in baseball. The Braves have lost three in a row and seven of 10.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

