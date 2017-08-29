Suspect In Deadly Center City Hit-And-Run Surrenders To Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man sought by Philadelphia police after a deadly hit-and-run crash this month near the Convention Center has turned himself in to face charges.
Alongside his lawyer, 35-year-old Brendon Hay surrendered at police headquarters — blocks from the crime scene at 13th and Race Streets.
Jeep Involved In Deadly Center City Hit-And-Run Found In Delaware County
“He could have just stopped and called 911, but he chose to keep going and evaded us for a long period of time,” said Accident Investigation District Capt. Patrick Kelly.
It was around 3 a.m. on Aug. 6 when 53-year-old Ann Broderick was struck. Kelly says Hay was behind the wheel of the borrowed Jeep that killed the Kensington woman.
Police Release Identity Of Woman Struck, Killed In Center City Hit-Run
“He’s accused of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and leaving the scene of an accident involving a death,” he said.
Kelly credits police surveillance video specialists for narrowing the focus on the North Philadelphia man.
“Extra video really put the whole puzzle together and led to the arrest of the defendant,” he said.