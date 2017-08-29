Soul To Host Championship Celebration Wednesday At City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Soul will host a championship celebration at City Hall on Wednesday, August 30th.
“For the second consecutive year, the Soul have brought the AFL Championship home to Philadelphia, and we are pleased to recognize this day and their incredible achievement,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “I declare Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, ‘Philadelphia Soul World Champions Day’ in Philadelphia and hope that everybody comes out to City Hall at noon to celebrate the Soul for making our city proud.”
The rally is scheduled to go from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. and continue at Chickie’s and Pete’s on Packer Avenue. Majority owner Ron Jaworski will be in attendance, along with the players, coaches, and dance team.
The Soul won their second consecutive ArenaBowl and third overall on Saturday night, beating the Tampa Bay Storm 44-40.