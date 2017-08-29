SEPTA: El Service Single-Tracking Due To Power Problems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Market/Frankford Line has been dealing with power problems on Tuesday afternoon during rush hour.
MFL: Due to power issues passengers must board trains on the westbound side from 30th to 5th Street Stations. Expect delays.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 29, 2017
SEPTA officials say that Market/Frankford Line trains between 30th Street and 5th Street were suspended for a time due to the issue.
Trains are now single-tracking westbound, SEPTA says.
The shuttle buses have been canceled.