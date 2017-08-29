NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

SEPTA: El Service Single-Tracking Due To Power Problems

Filed Under: Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Market/Frankford Line has been dealing with power problems on Tuesday afternoon during rush hour.

SEPTA officials say that Market/Frankford Line trains between 30th Street and 5th Street were suspended for a time due to the issue.

Trains are now single-tracking westbound, SEPTA says.

The shuttle buses have been canceled.

