Philly.com Announces Limit To Free Story Viewing Online

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting next week, there will be a limit to the free stories you can read on Philly.com.
Philadelphians have become accustomed to reading Inquirer and Daily News stories for free on their phones, tablets or computers on Philly.com. But starting September 5, the free ride is over, says Amy Buckman, public relations manager for Philadelphia Media Network.
“If you’re in our local area and you click though to more than ten articles per month, you’re going to be asked to pay to support our journalism.”
Print subscribers will pay 25 or 50 cents a week for digital access, depending on their subscription level. They can opt-out of digital if they wish.
Digital-only weekly subscriptions start at $.99, going up to $2.99 after four weeks.
A company statement says readers are being asked to pay because traditional advertising can no longer be expected to support PMN’s digital and print options.
Philadelphia Media Network, publisher of the Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com, is a for-profit company owned by the nonprofit Lenfest Institute.