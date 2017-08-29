Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

Photo Of Dog Carrying Bag Of Food During Harvey Becomes Symbol Of Resilience

SINTON, Texas (CBS) — A small town near Houston is showing its fighting spirit in the face of Hurricane Harvey and a symbol of their resilience is going viral.

A photo captures a dog named Otis carrying a bag of dog food after dashing from his porch during the high winds and heavy rain in Sinton.

Experts say the conditions could have cost an elderly dog like Otis his life, but he is a fighter.

Salvador Segovia, the dog’s owner, said Otis is showing the people of Texas that they will make it through this.

“To my surprise, here comes Otis with a bag of dog food in his mouth, a full five-pound bag of dog food in his mouth,” said Segovia. “He’s telling the people in Texas we will survive.”

Many families in the small town of 5,000 people say Otis is now a local celebrity and they’re glad he’s safe.

