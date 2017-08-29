Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

Officials: Mysterious Jets Over Philly Were Actually Saudi Arabian Aircraft

By Ian Bush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning more about the five planes flying in formation Monday night over the Philadelphia and South Jersey area.

A spokesperson for the FAA told KYW Newsradio on Monday that the group of jets flying in formation was a “military operation.”

What does that mean exactly?

We now know they were Saudi Arabian aircraft headed back home by way of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, according to officials at the base.

21151592 10211976972153119 3551311282413463958 n Officials: Mysterious Jets Over Philly Were Actually Saudi Arabian Aircraft

(credit: Steve Lindsay)

A Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst spokeswoman says they were four fighter jets and a refueling tanker.

She says they were making a planned stop at the base after military exercises at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

These type of exercises are called ‘Red Flag’ air combat training, which includes crews from the US and its allies.

KYW Newsradio received several tip calls and emails about the evening fly-over.

