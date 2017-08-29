More Local Red Cross Volunteers Respond To Harvey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– More Red Cross volunteers from the Philadelphia area are headed south to help with Harvey relief efforts.

So far, 12 members of the Eastern Pennsylvania chapter, along with three emergency response vehicles are either in or headed to communities ravaged by the storm.

It’s Jerry Hemingway’s first deployment as a Red Cross volunteer. He’s fulfilling a goal he’s had since seeing news coverage of a hurricane years ago.

“I saw the Red Cross out there, and they were just out there, they were in the mud, they were in the rain, and everything else and I said, I would like to do that, to help other people,” he said.

Hemingway’s partner for the trip is longtime Red Cross staff member Mike Kiley-Zufelt, who admits heading into the devastation he’s only seen in pictures and video is still nerve-wracking.

“Anxious, nervous, strangely motivated to get down there and try and alleviate the suffering that we’re seeing occur,” he said.

Other Red Cross volunteers are helping storm victims without even leaving Philadelphia.

“We have a separate set of volunteers who are taking Harvey only phone calls, and those volunteers tell people where they can go for shelter, what they can do to be safe,” said Judge Renee Cardwell Hughes, Red Cross of Eastern PA CEO.

Once in place in the flood zone, the men will help provide immediate needs to those displaced, including food, shelter and clothing.