National Analyst: Carson Wentz Will Be Best Among QB’s Drafted Since 2015

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Colin Cowherd has been in the crosshairs of Philadelphia sports fans, after taking a shot at The Process.
However, he may have redeemed himself with his comments about Carson Wentz, calling him the best quarterback of any drafted over the past three years.
“My feeling is Carson Wentz is going to be bigger and better than all of them,” Cowherd said of quarterbacks drafted since 2015. “Not just better, but bigger and better.”
Cowherd admitted he likes Marcus Mariota as well, but Mariota is “quiet” and plays in a smaller market with the Tennessee Titans and against smaller markets.
“In the NFC, bigger markets and bigger ratings than the AFC,” Cowherd said. “When I watch Carson Wentz play and I watch him, you saw it, I saw it — arms, legs, talent, toughness, confident, 40 on his Wonderlic. There is a calmness and an it.”
Cowherd listed three factors that Wentz have going for him in 2017.
- The staff: the head coach, coordinator are both former NFL quarterbacks
- They have the best tackle combination, left [and] right tackle in football
- They’ve added wide receivers this offseason and the year Wentz came in they went heavy on the offensive line
Ex-Eagles head coach Chip Kelly reportedly tried to trade up and acquire Mariota during the 2015 NFL Draft. Kelly, now an ESPN analyst, denies that.
Wentz, 24, has immediately become one of Philadelphia’s most popular athletes. All he has to do now, is win.