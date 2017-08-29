6 Museums Offering Free Admission For Ben Franklin Parkway’s Centennial Celebration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six museums will be offering free admission for the celebration of the Ben Franklin Parkway’s 100th birthday.
The Parkway 100 We Are Connected Festival takes place on Friday, Sept. 8, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.
“Presented by the Parkway Council, in partnership with PECO, the cultural district open house offers 100+ family-friendly activities throughout the Parkway Museums District, including extended hours and free or pay-what-you-wish museum admission. There will be live music, tango dancing, public art ambassadors, beer gardens, lighted balloon parades, photo walks, storytelling, giant dot-to-dot puzzles of the Parkway attractions to celebrate the “We are Connected” celebration theme, and much more!” the festival’s Facebook page reads.
These six museums are taking part in the celebration by offering free or “pay-what-you-wish” admission from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
- The Barnes Foundation
- Eastern State Penitentiary
- The Franklin Institute
- Philadelphia Museum of Art
- Rodin Museum