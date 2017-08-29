Police: Man Arrested After Pointing Gun During Road Rage Incident

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a 72-year-old man over the weekend after he allegedly displayed a handgun during a road rage incident.
Authorities charged August Boback, who has been jailed at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, with multiple firearm-related charges.
The incident happened at 10 a.m. Sunday along Route 109 and the Garden State Parkway, in the Cold Spring section of Lower Township.
According to the police report, Boback, who was driving a silver Hyundai SUV, was holding a handgun and pointing it in the direction of individuals in another vehicle, but he fled the scene prior to police arriving.
Officials: Impostors Posing As Gloucester County Employees Via Phone Scam
The alleged victims recorded the vehicle tag’s number and reported the incident to police.
A few minutes later, police say they stopped Boback in the SUV and searched his vehicle, recovering a firearm matching the alleged victims’ description.
Boback faces two counts of possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and aggravated assault by pointing a firearm in the direction of another.
There were no reported injuries suffered during the reported incident.