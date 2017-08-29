Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

Phillies Help Kids With Down Syndrome Enjoy Day At The Ballpark

By Stephanie Stahl
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a nationwide campaign taking place in Major League ballparks that provides thousands of kids with positive messages about making healthy decisions and living a more active lifestyle.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies hosted a special group.

Kids from the National Down Syndrome Society were at the ball park and guests of the PLAY campaign, which stands for promoting a lifetime of activity for youth.

“We believe that individuals with Downs Syndrome should be on the field just like any other child,” Michelle Ray said.

The PLAY campaign was formed to raise awareness about children’s health issues and the obesity epidemic. It’s had 300-plus events inside all Major League Baseball’s ballparks.

“It’s always pure excitement from our youth with Downs Syndrome who are here,” Ray said. “They’re excited to be on the field with their peers playing baseball, meeting the players and really just being a kid.”

Phillies Athletic Trainer Scott Sheridan said, “We just want to get them in here, get them moving, try to teach them about what we do. At the same time, teach them healthy habits going forward.”

“It’s important to get everyone to understand everybody can have healthy habits, doesn’t matter who it is,” he said.

The PLAY campaign, which has reached tens of thousands of children also includes education about healthy eating and the dangers of drugs.

