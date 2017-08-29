Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

Houston Police Officer Dies In Harvey Floodwaters

Filed Under: Houston Police, Hurricane Harvey, Mayor Sylvester Turner

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) — Officials confirm a police officer died due to Harvey floodwaters in Houston.

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner says Sgt. Steve Perez, 59, was killed in his patrol car driving to work in downtown Houston on Sunday morning.

Officials say Perez was driving to work Sunday morning when he got trapped in high water at I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road.

Chief Art Acevedo said Perez’s family did not want him to go to work, but he did.

He was two days shy of his 60th birthday.

Turner said in a tweet:  “Sergeant Perez fulfilled his purpose. His mission is complete. This city ought to celebrate his life. 9K police and fire working to serve.”

Perez had been with the Houston Police Department for 34 years. In a press conference Tuesday, Turner thanked Perez for his service and all those who have died in the Harvey flooding.

