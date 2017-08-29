High Calorie Foods May Increase Cancer Risk Regardless Of Obesity Status, Study Finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hardly a week goes by when there is not a major study related to diet and our overall health. Now there is more news that has an impact in women 50 years and older.

According to a study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, a diet rich in high calorie foods could be tied to a higher risk of certain cancers among normal weight women after they hit their fifties.

The research was done at the University of Arizona and it looked at over 92,000 women between the ages of 50 and 79 who are part of the Women’s Health Initiative study.

What it is essentially saying is that we need to eat a balanced diet and watch calories.

Certainly this study is getting a great deal of attention, but the reality is this is a pattern we should follow throughout our entire life, not just when we hit 50, 60 or 70 years of age.