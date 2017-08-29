Video Captures Fake Pool Man Stealing Packages In California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CBS)—Video captured by a homeowner in California shows a man with a pool net swiping two packages off his porch.
It happened last week in Huntington Beach, according to CBS Los Angeles.
“It made it look like he was going to service my pool, but I don’t even have a pool,” Brett Henry told WCBS.
Video shows the man walk up to the porch and drop two packages into his pool net. Close-up shots showed the pool man wearing a backward camouflage hat, a black and white jersey, white socks, black shoes and tattoos on his left leg.
Henry said the thief got away with “horrible bowling shoes and a cell phone mount for a motorcycle.”